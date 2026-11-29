BMW evaporator core replacement caused owner to pay $6,900.

November 29, 2026 — A BMW evaporator core lawsuit alleges it can cost thousands of dollars for an evaporator core replacement but the automaker refuses to recall the cores.

The BMW class action includes:

"All persons or entities in the United States who purchased or leased a Class Vehicle. “Class Vehicles” are defined as 2018 through 2025 model year BMW vehicles built on the G-Chassis platform and equipped with the defective aluminum evaporator core, including but not limited to the BMW X5, X7, X3, 5-Series, X6, 7-Series, 8-Series, M8, and M5."

Texas plaintiff Sami Heikkila purchased a 2021 BMW X5M Competition in March 2026, but about a month later and with about 45,600 miles on the vehicle, the air conditioner began blowing warm air from the passenger-side vents. But the driver-side air conditioner vents were blowing lukewarm air.

The plaintiff complains he paid a BMW dealership $1,697.55 for a replacement evaporator core (part number 64-11-5-B3A-5E0) and paid $5,487.49 in labor charges.

Nearly a million BMW vehicles supposedly are equipped with defective evaporator cores in the air conditioner units. The lawsuit alleges the evaporator cores used a type of aluminum micro-channel construction that was incompatible with refrigerant R-1234yf that BMW began using in 2017.

"This chemical incompatibility causes the evaporator cores to develop internal corrosion, pitting, and ultimately pinhole leaks, resulting in total failure of the air conditioning system at unreasonably low mileage." — BMW evaporator core lawsuit

According to the plaintiff, the BMW evaporator core can prematurely fail at 20,000 to 60,000 miles, causing various symptoms of the air conditioner problems. Owners complain about hissing noises from behind the dashboards, chemical odors, uneven cooling from the vents, and an oily residue on the air conditioner vents.

The BMW lawsuit says the evaporator core falls apart when R-1234yf refrigerant is exposed to trace moisture or oxygen which creates hydrofluoric acid. The class action goes on to allege the acid dissolves the protective aluminum oxide layer on the evaporator’s micro-tubes which leads to localized pitting and corrosion.

R-1234yf refrigerant then escapes through pinhole leaks.

The class action lawsuit references a September 2024 change BMW made when it began using a modified evaporator core (part number 64-11-5-B3A-5E0) with a different lining to protect against chemical damage. However, there has been no BMW evaporator core recall to replace the allegedly defective evaporator cores.

The plaintiff also complains there has been no BMW evaporator core warranty extension provided to customers.

The BMW evaporator core class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Sami Heikkila v. BMW of North America, LLC., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Carella Byrne Cecchi Brody Agnello, P.C., Lieff, Cabraser, Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, and Seeger Weiss LLP.