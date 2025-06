Only about 8 SUVs are recalled, but the hybrid batteries may short circuit and catch fire.

June 6, 2025 — About eight Lincoln Aviator Hybrids are recalled because the batteries may short circuit and catch fire.

The recalled 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviators are equipped with 3.0L PHEV engines that have manufacturing defects in one or more of the high voltage battery cells.

Lincoln Aviator Hybrid battery recall letters will be mailed beginning June 23, 2025. Dealerships will update the battery energy control module software.

Lincoln owners may call 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25S58.