Electric 2024 Mercedes eSprinter vans will have rear axle electric drivetrains replaced.

February 23, 2025 — Mercedes-Benz has recalled about 700 of its 2024 eSprinter vans that could lose power while driving.

The electric vans have welds on the helical gears within the rear axle drivetrains that may fail.

Mercedes eSprinter recall letters will be mailed April 11, 2025. Dealerships will then replace the rear axle electric drivetrains.

Owners of 2024 eSprinter vans may contact Daimler Vans at 877-762-8267 and refer to drivetrain recall number V3ESCHWEI.