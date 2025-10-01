Nissan Kicks Peeling Paint Lawsuit Filed in Quebec

Nissan Kicks owner files class action over rust and paint that bubbles at the windshield and roof.

October 1, 2025 — A Nissan Kicks class action lawsuit filed in Canada sets forth this question for consumers who purchased or leased a Nissan Kicks vehicle in Quebec.

"Are the defendant's Nissan Kicks vehicles affected by a problem of paint bubbles and rust at the junction between the roof and the windshield?"

According to the 2020 Nissan Kicks owner who filed the lawsuit, the paint bubbles and peels because of defects that were there when the vehicle was first purchased.

The plaintiff purchased the new Nissan Kicks in September 2020 and first noticed paint bubbles in the winter of 2023-2024. The paint bubbles were on the roof near the edge of the windshield.

Within weeks rust also appeared, so in May 2024 the plaintiff went to her dealership for an oil change and let the mechanic see the paint problems. The class action alleges the plaintiff was told the paint was damaged due to rocks from the road, an opinion the plaintiff did not share.

In July 2024, the Nissan Kicks was taken to a dealership where the plaintiff says she was told the paint problems were not caused by road rocks. Then in November 2024, the Kicks was taken to a dealer for an oil change, and the plaintiff requested that her roof be repaired. But this time, she was told the paint bubbles and damage were caused by debris.

The class action lawsuit says the plaintiff turned to online and found other Nissan Kicks owners who complained of paint bubbles and rust on the roof. Customers also complained they had to pay for their own paint repairs or simply put up with the paint damage.

Nissan purportedly still has not repaired the Kicks.

"The plaintiff considers that it is unreasonable that the roof of her vehicle should deteriorate so quickly, even though she has always maintained her vehicle well and driven carefully since purchasing it. In fact, the deterioration of the roof of the vehicles in dispute occurs prematurely compared to vehicles of the same age from other manufacturers and compared to other models of the defendant." — Nissan Kicks class action lawsuit

The lawsuit asserts the paint problem is not normal wear and tear, and Nissan Kicks customers are entitled to "claim compensation to enable them to repair their vehicle and to compensate for the damage suffered due to the deterioration of their vehicle."

The Nissan Kicks peeling paint lawsuit was filed in the Quebec Superior Court for the District of Montreal Canada: Jennifer Lamy v. Nissan Canada Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Lambert Avocats.