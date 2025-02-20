Ram Cummins Diesel Emissions Lawsuit Settled

Certain Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 diesel customers in 16 states will receive about $106 each.

February 20, 2025 — A Ram diesel truck class action lawsuit has been settled for certain owners and lessees of 2013-2015 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 trucks equipped with Cummins 6.7-liter diesel engines.

According to the Ram Cummins emissions lawsuit, Fiat Chrysler advertised the diesel trucks in a misleading way, defrauding customers and unjustly enriching the automaker.

The original Ram diesel truck class action lawsuit was filed in 2017 after owners claimed their trucks emitted illegal levels of emissions. A “washcoat defect” and a “flash defect” allegedly require costly repairs and cause a decrease in gas mileage.

Some of the plaintiffs claim they lost thousands of dollars due to the emissions systems, while other Ram owners contend their fuel economy dropped by 25%.

The Ram truck owners who filed the class action wanted restitution, including "recovery of the purchase price of their Trucks, or the overpayment or diminution in value of their Trucks."

FCA denies all allegations and claims in the class action lawsuit but decided to settle after seven years in court due to the "substantial expense, inconvenience, burden and disruption of continued litigation."

Ram Cummins Diesel Emissions Lawsuit Settlement

Although the original Ram diesel class action lawsuit included 2013-2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks nationwide, the settlement includes only 2013-2015 Ram 2500 and 3500 diesel trucks in 16 states.

In addition, the emissions settlement includes only Ram diesel trucks leased or purchased new during a certain time period.

The Ram Cummins emissions settlement includes:

"All persons and entities who purchased or leased a new 2013, 2014, or 2015 Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500 truck with Cummins Diesel between November 26, 2014 to July 13, 2016 in the following states:"

Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

The plaintiffs who filed the diesel emissions class action lawsuit said Fiat Chrysler should reimburse customers the purchase price of the trucks or refund customers for overpaying for the Ram trucks.

However, the final settlement says original Ram truck lessees and purchasers in the 16 states will "receive approximately $106.03."

After spending nearly eight years in court, each of the 17 Ram truck owners who filed the lawsuit will receive $5,000 each.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs will receive $1,800,000 in attorney’s fees and reimbursement of $325,299.52 for costs of litigation, for a total of $2,125,299.52.

The Ram Cummin diesel emissions lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Raymo, et al., v. FCA US LLC, and Cummins Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Carella, Byrne, Cecchi, Olstein, Brody & Agnello, P.C., Seeger Weiss LLP, and The Miller Law Firm, P.C.