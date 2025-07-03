Recall of 2013 Honda Accords Issued For Broken Driveshafts

Honda recalls 65,000 Accords in an expanded driveshaft recall originally issued in 2020.

July 2, 2025 — Honda has recalled more than 65,000 model year 2013 Honda Accord cars for driveshaft problems, but only if they are equipped with 4-cylinder engines and continuously variable transmissions.

The 2013 Honda Accord driveshaft recall is an expansion of a December 2020 recall of 220,000 model year 2013-2015 Honda Accord cars.

The latest driveshaft recall involves Accords originally sold or ever registered in these states:

Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wisconsin.

The 2013 Honda Accord driveshafts can corrode and break from road salt or other contaminants.

According to Honda:

"Due to the application of an assembly lubricant that accelerated the deterioration of the drive shafts’ protective coating, de-icing agents used to maintain the roadway in salt-belt states can accumulate and corrode the drive shaft."

Honda received a complaint about a busted Accord driveshaft a few months after the December 2020 driveshaft recall, then in September 2022 Transport Canada received a complaint about a broken driveshaft on a Honda Accord.

Canadian regulators opened an investigation considering the amount of road salt used in Canada, and in July 2024, Honda determined a driveshaft broke due to corrosion on the dynamic damper region of the driveshaft.

Honda has received no warranty claims and no U.S. reports of injuries or deaths going back to July 2012.

Owners of 2013 Honda Accords who paid for driveshaft repairs should ask Honda about reimbursement.

Honda dealers will verify if the Accord driveshafts need to be replaced once Accord recall letters are mailed beginning August 11, 2025.

Honda Accord owners with concerns may call Honda at 888-234-2138. The 2013 Honda Accord driveshaft recall number is OM2.