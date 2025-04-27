Volkswagen EA888 Engine Class Action Filed in Canada

Volkswagen owner in Canada claims several models have defective turbochargers.

April 27, 2025 — A Volkswagen Canada turbocharger class action lawsuit alleges several Audi and VW models in Canada are equipped with defective turbochargers.

The VW Canada turbo class action was filed just weeks after the automaker agreed to settle a turbocharger class action lawsuit in the U.S.

The lawsuit includes these vehicles equipped with EA888 engines:

Audi Vehicles

2008-2009 Audi A3

2015-2020 Audi A3

2015-2023 Audi Q3

2009-2014 Audi A4

2010-2014 Audi A5

2013-2015 Audi A6

2011-2014 Audi Q5

2011-2012 Audi TT

2016-2023 Audi TT

Volkswagen Vehicles

2012-2013 Volkswagen Beetle

2009-2017 Volkswagen CC

2009-2016 Volkswagen Eos

2015-2018 Volkswagen Golf

2008-2019 Volkswagen Golf R

2015-2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen and Alltrack

2008-2021 Volkswagen GTI

2019-2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

2008-2013 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan and GLI

2009 Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen

2008-2010 Volkswagen Passat

2009-2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019-2021 Volkswagen Arteon

2018-2023 Volkswagen Atlas

2020-2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

Canadian plaintiff Daniel Hikaru Suzuki purchased a 2018 Volkswagen Golf R in December 2024 when the Golf R odometer had about 38,000 kilometers on it. The lawsuit says the Golf R currently has an odometer reading of about 40,000 km.

The plaintiff complains VW acted with "malice, oppression, and fraud" because numerous models were allegedly sold with defective turbochargers.

The plaintiff further complains he and all customers suffered "damages in the form out-of-pocket costs of repair and/or replacement, rental car costs, towing costs, overpayment, and/or diminished value of the Affected Class Vehicles."

However, the lawsuit doesn't claim the plaintiff's vehicle had any problems with the turbocharger, yet he contends he has lost confidence in the reliability and safety of his Golf R.

The class action says Audi and Volkswagen knew the vehicles were defective before they were first sold. But even though VW allegedly knew the turbocharger defects caused "real, substantial and imminent risk of harm or injury to vehicle occupants," the lawsuit says VW still sold vehicles it knew were defective and dangerous.

Audi and VW have allegedly refused to recall and repair the vehicles.

The Volkswagen EA888 engine turbocharger class action lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia: Daniel Hikaru Suzuki v. Volkswagen Group of Canada Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Dusevic & Garcha.