Mercedes-Benz G580 Vehicles Have the Wrong Wheel Bolts

Mercedes recalls 3,700 G580 SUVs with wheel bolts that may detach from the wheel hubs.

April 15, 2026 — Model year 2025 Mercedes-Benz G580 vehicles are recalled because they may be equipped with the wrong wheel bolts.

More than 3,700 Mercedes G580 SUVs are recalled to replace the wheel bolts.

Mercedes says the wheel bolts may not stay connected to the wheel hubs while driving.

The automaker found the problem during testing when a wheel bolt loosened despite matching specifications.

Engineers opened an investigation and performed extreme driving maneuvers in which bolt loosening might occur. Furthermore, the impact of repeated wheel changes, specifically the repeated loosening and tightening of the bolts, was analyzed as stress was placed on the bolts.

"The assessment concluded that such a condition would most likely occur only under a combination of multiple extreme driving maneuvers together with a numerous number of repeated wheel changes over the vehicle’s lifetime, potentially increasing wear on the wheel bolt contact surfaces." — Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz G580 recall letters are expected to be mailed May 22, 2026. Owners may call 800-367-6372.