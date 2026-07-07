Oregon Lawsuit Claims Tesla Vehicle Suddenly Caught Fire

Driver Maria Salcedo says her Tesla vehicle caught fire and caused her to crash.

July 7, 2026 — A Tesla fire lawsuit alleges the vehicle, driven by plaintiff Maria Salcedo, caught fire while she was driving in Oregon on January 8, 2025.

However, the lawsuit doesn't mention the model or model year of the vehicle.

The lawsuit says Salcedo was driving the Tesla with her children and friend Jewlien Battles as occupants. The lawsuit asserts the vehicle suddenly caught fire without warning and without any external impact.

The plaintiff lost control of the Tesla and crashed into a median barrier, but the lawsuit says, "Mr. Jewlien Battles acted heroically by helping Maria Salcedo and her children escape the burning vehicle." He suffered a concussion and sustained second-degree burns to his hands, arms, neck and abdomen.

"He was transported to the emergency room and received treatment, including multiple follow-up visits. His medical provider has confirmed his burn scars are permanent." — Tesla fire lawsuit

The lawsuit goes on to say plaintiff Salcedo suffered a concussion and experienced severe psychological trauma, undergoing surgery as a result of her injuries.

The plaintiff also complains she still has nightmares and anxiety following the crash and fire, problems the lawsuit claims were "caused by technological defects in the vehicle's battery or energy management system."

According to the Tesla lawsuit, the plaintiff seeks “general damages in an amount to be determined in trial, not less than $250,000, economic damages, including but not limited to medical expenses, in excess of $50,000, and non-economic damages for pain, suffering, and emotional distress in an amount exceeding $500,000.”

The Tesla fire lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon (Portland Division): Maria Salcedo v. Tesla, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Martin Bischoff, LLP.