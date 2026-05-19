Ram 2500 Tires May Not Handle the Speed of the Truck

Chrysler recalls 13,000 Ram 2500 trucks that need powertrain control module software updates.

May 19, 2026 — About 13,000 model year 2023-2026 Ram 2500 trucks are recalled because the tires may not handle the speed of the trucks.

Fiat Chrysler says a software error in the powertrain control module may allow the vehicle speed to exceed the tire speed rating.

FCA opened an investigation in March into 2023-2026 Ram 2500 pickups which may have been built with a vehicle speed calibration that can exceed the maximum tire speed rating.

Engineers decided a recall was the best option, but Chrysler is not aware of any warranty claims, service records or field reports.

Chrysler will mail Ram 2500 recall letters June 4, 2026, then dealers will update the powertrain control module software.

Ram 2500 owners may call 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number 43D.