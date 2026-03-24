Lexus LX SUVs Recalled Due to Passenger Airbag Problems

About 17,000 Lexus LX SUVs recalled over front passenger occupant classification systems.

March 24, 2026 — A recall of 17,000 Lexus LX SUVs includes 2022-2024 LX models in the U.S. and Canada.

The problem is the occupant classification system (OCS) in the front passenger seat which may fail at certain times.

This will cause a problem with the front passenger airbag system which may fail to protect the Lexus LX passenger.

About 1,700 Lexus LX SUVs are recalled in Canada.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn't announced details about the Lexus LX recall, but Lexus dealers will replace the seat frame assemblies based on inspection results.

Lexus LX owners should receive recall letters by the end of May 2026.

Owners may call 800-255-3987 if needed.