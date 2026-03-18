Lexus Backup Camera Recall Involves 161,000 Non-Hybrid Vehicles

Lexus NX, Lexus RX and Lexus TX backup camera images may fail to display to drivers.

March 18, 2026 — A Lexus backup camera recall includes more than 161,000 NX, RX and TX non-hybrid vehicles.

The recalled 2022-2025 Lexus NX, 2023-2026 Lexus RX and 2024-2026 Lexus TX backup cameras may fail when shifting into REVERSE.

A driver will see a blank image instead of the federally required rearview camera image.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn't released information about the Lexus recall, but owners should be notified by the middle of May 2026.

Lexus dealers will update the backup camera software or replacement backup cameras will be installed.

About 17,000 of the Lexus vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Lexus NX, RX and TX owners with questions about the backup camera recall should call 800-255-3987.