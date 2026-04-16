Ram Trucks Recalled After Instrument Panel Failures

More than 65,000 Ram trucks recalled due to instrument panel software errors.

April 15, 2026 — A Ram truck instrument panel recall involves more than 65,000 of these trucks.

2025-2026 Ram 1500 Pickup

2025-2026 Ram 2500 Pickup

2025-2026 Ram 3500 Pickup

2025-2026 Ram 3500 Chassis Cab

2025-2026 Ram 4500 Chassis Cab

2025-2026 Ram 5500 Chassis Cab

Chrysler says the instrument panel can fail due to errors in the panel software.

If the instrument panel fails a Ram truck will be in violation of these federal safety standards:

Transmission Shift Position Sequence

Hydraulic and Electric Brake Systems

Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment

Electronic Stability Control Systems for Light Vehicles

Light Vehicle Brake Systems

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Occupant Crash Protection

Fiat Chrysler opened an investigation in January after reports of failed Ram instrument panels with 3.5-inch display screens.

Without an instrument panel a driver won't see important functions such as the gear selector indicator, tire pressure information, and warning lights for the braking system and stability control system.

Ram recall letters will be mailed beginning May 28, 2026, then dealerships will update the instrument panel software.

Truck owners with questions should call 800-853-1403 and ask about instrument panel recall number 35D.