Volkswagen Atlas and VW Atlas Cross Sport vehicles equipped with 3.6-liter engines affected.

November 27, 2026 — A Volkswagen Atlas water pump class action lawsuit has been settled to provide certain customers water pump warranty extensions.

The settlement also offered a reimbursement program which expired in October.

The class action settlement includes 2018-2022 Volkswagen Atlas and VW Atlas Cross Sport vehicles equipped with 3.6-liter engines.

The four customers who sued complain the Atlas water pumps and gaskets prematurely fail which causes coolant leaks. This requires replacements of the Atlas water pump and gaskets.

VW denies all the allegations and says the vehicles are not defective.

Volkswagen Atlas Water Pump Warranty Extension

VW Atlas customers will still get stuck with part of the bill even with the water pump warranty extension. Additionally, it's possible the warranty extension has already expired for some of the SUVs which go back to model year 2018.

According to the water pump settlement, Volkswagen extended the water pump warranty to cover 80% of the cost of repair or replacement (parts and labor) of a failed main engine water pump by a Volkswagen dealer during a period of up to 8.5 years or 85,000 miles (whichever occurs first) from the in-service date of the Atlas or Atlas Cross Sport.

The Atlas water pump warranty extension is subject to the same terms and conditions as the original vehicle limited warranty.

And excluded from the warranty extension are these water pump conditions.

"Excluded from the Warranty Extension are any Main Engine Water Pump failures resulting from abuse, misuse, alteration or modification, a collision or crash, vandalism, other impact or outside source, and/or failure to use the proper VW recommended coolant fluid."

The water pump warranty extension began in July, but VW "will not be responsible for, and shall not warrant, repair or replacement work that was not performed by an authorized Volkswagen dealer."

The four owners who filed the class action (Jessica Briggs, Christopher Gastall, Shannon Miller, and Dustin Olson) will receive $3,500 each, and their lawyers will receive $790,000.

The VW Atlas water pump lawsuit settlement was heard in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Briggs, et al., v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Sauder Schelkopf LLC.