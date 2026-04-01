VW Jetta and VW Taos Recall Issued For Instrument Panel Failures

More than 83,000 Volkswagens recalled. Speedometers, gear indicators, warning lights fail.

April 1, 2026 — A Volkswagen instrument panel recall involves 2025 VW Jetta and 2025 VW Taos vehicles that may lose their warning lights and gauges.

More than 83,000 vehicles are recalled because a failed instrument panel will also take out the speedometer, RPMs, gear indicator and other warning features.

Here's how Volkswagen describes the problem:

"When the ignition is switched on, the instrument cluster may read incorrect or corrupt NonVolatile Memory (NVM) data required for proper system initialization. If invalid data is detected, the software discards the data and applies default configuration values. However, the instrument cluster and the immobilizer system are not designed to operate using these default values, which can result in the instrument cluster failing to function as intended. Software revisions introduced over time significantly increased NVM access and data traffic within the instrument cluster, thereby increasing the likelihood of NVM-related errors."

A driver will know of a problem because the instrument panel will fail as soon as the vehicle is started.

VW says about 8,000 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

VW instrument panel recall letters will be mailed May 22, 2026, and dealers will update the software and possibly replace the instrument panels.

VW Jetta and VW Taos owners may call 800-893-5298 and ask about instrument panel recall number 90Z5.