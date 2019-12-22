2020 Porsche 911 Carrera Recalled For Hazard Light Failures

Porsche recalls more than 2,000 cars with emergency warning light software errors.

December 22, 2019 — A Porsche 911 Carrera recall has been ordered because the hazard emergency warning lights may fail when drivers activate the lights.

More than 2,000 of these Porsche vehicles may be affected by software errors.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Coupe

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabrio

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabrio

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabrio

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabrio

A software error can cause the hazard lights to fail, but only if specific conditions are met. Porsche says a driver must be in the vehicle with the seat belt unbuckled, the IGN switch turned off and if the hazard lights are activated after 90 seconds.

Porsche discovered the problem in November during routine quality tests at the plant. However, trying to make the problem occur again wasn't simple because of the multiple conditions required to cause failure of the hazard lights.

If the lights fail, a driver should notice audible and visual warnings when the switch is engaged.

Porsche says 1,928 recalled cars are in the U.S. and more than 170 are recalled in Canada.

The 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera recall begins February 9, 2020, when dealers reprogram the control units.

Customers with questions should call Porsche at 800-767-7243. Porsche's number for this recall is AKC1.