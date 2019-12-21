BMW Recalls M-Series Vehicles That Unexpectedly Shift Into NEUTRAL

BMW recalls more than 3,000 M-Series vehicles with transmission wiring harness problems.

December 21, 2019 — BMW is recalling more than 3,000 model year 2019-2020 M5 and 2020 M8 Gran Coupe, M8 Coupe and M8 Convertible vehicles because of short circuits in the transmission wiring harnesses.

This will cause the transmission to shift into NEUTRAL while driving and without warning.

BMW says it received a report in September about a vehicle that suddenly shifted into NEUTRAL at the assembly plant. The vehicle couldn't be shifted to DRIVE, but when trying to restart the engine the transmission shifted into PARK.

Engineers opened an investigation which indicated the wiring harness insulation material, the routing of the harness and specific fastening points of the harness could have caused the problem.

Field incidents were examined and BMW discovered 18 vehicles worldwide suffered the transmission problems. Engineers finally determined the wiring harness insulation material was damaged and caused short circuits and the unexpected shifting into NEUTRAL.

Although 18 reports were found, the automaker says no crashes or injuries have been reported.

The driver will notice a display of the NEUTRAL gear position in the instrument cluster, and if the accelerator pedal is pressed while in NEUTRAL, a noise will be heard indicating an increase in engine rpm without an increase in vehicle speed.

The BMW M-Series recall is expected to begin February 3, 2020, when dealerships will replace and reroute any damaged transmission wiring harnesses.

Owners may contact BMW at 800-525-7417.