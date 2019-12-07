BMW Recalls X6 Vehicles For Child Seat Issues

BMW recalls 38,000 X6 vehicles equipped with rear seat lower anchor bars for child seats.

December 7, 2019 — BMW is recalling nearly 38,000 vehicles because of problems related to using child seats.

Recalled are 2015-2019 BMW X6 sDrive35i, X6 xDrive35i, X6 xDrive50i and X6M vehicles equipped with rear seat lower anchor bars used when securing child restraint seats.

BMW says the lower anchor bars may suffer damage when using ISOFIX-type rigid-style connector child seats.

The lower anchor bar(s) could become damaged from excessive stress caused by the category of child restraint system, its weight, the frequency and intensity of use, the profile of the BMW vehicle and even road conditions. The result is a child seat that may not stay secured in a crash.

A driver may notice damage to the lower anchor bar when trying to attach a child seat or may notice the seat is loose.

In May 2018, BMW learned of a complaint about a 2015 BMW X6 in France where the lower anchor bar was damaged, but BMW found no other complaints.

In July 2018, the supplier inspected the anchor bar production process but found no problems, so a special test was created to test the parts. However, the testing showed everything was created to specifications.

Then in February 2019, another complaint was submitted about a damaged lower anchor bar on a 2016 X6M in Germany.

Another report was received in July 2019 when a damaged lower anchor bar on a 2016 BMW X6 in Poland was discovered, in addition to a damaged anchor bar on a 2016 BMW X6 in the UK.

Engineers finally determined with child seat configurations using ISOFIX-type rigid-style connectors (especially with a central support leg), a lower anchor bar could become damaged over the lifetime of the vehicle due to excessive stress.

About 32,760 vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and about 5,140 are recalled in Canada.

The BMW recall is expected to begin in January 2020 when dealers will weld reinforcing brackets to the lower anchor bars and the vehicles.

U.S. owners may contact BMW at 1-800-525-7417.

Canadian customers may call BMW at 800-567-2691.