Ford Ranger Tail Light Recall Issued For 78,000 Trucks

2019 Ford Rangers may have loose connections that cause brake, turn and backup light failures.

November 25, 2019 — A Ford Ranger tail light recall for more than 78,000 trucks has been ordered because the electrical connector terminals may not be sealed or aligned properly.

The 2019 Ford Rangers may lose their tail lights, which will then deactivate the turn signal, backup and brake lights without truck drivers knowing.

The high-mounted center brake lights are not affected, and Ford says no crashes or injuries have been reported.

More than 72,700 Ranger trucks are recalled in the U.S. and more than 5,500 are recalled in Canada.

The trucks were built in Michigan between June 4, 2018, and August 16, 2019.

Ford Ranger dealers will repair the underbody inline connectors if they are loose.

Ford didn't release additional information, but Ranger owners with questions should call 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 19S43.

CarComplaints.com has complaints from drivers of 2019 Ford Rangers and other model year Rangers.