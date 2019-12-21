Ford Recalls 2020 F-150 Trucks To Replace Spare Tires

Ford recalls 84 trucks that may have cuts or tears on the spare tires.

December 21, 2019 — Ford is recalling its 2020 F-150 trucks because the spare tire bead areas may have been damaged when it was mounted onto the wheel assemblies.

Ford says the 84 truck spare tires may have cuts or tears that may damage the bead wires, leading to corrosion over time.

Corrosion can cause separation of the bead wire and lead to a rapid loss of air pressure and the tire detaching from the wheel.

There are 33 recalled F-150s in the U.S. and 51 in Canada, and all the trucks were built in Michigan in November.

The automaker says no crashes or injuries have been reported, but to keep it that way Ford dealers will replace the spare tires.

F-150 truck owners may call 866-436-7332 and use recall number 19S55.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints about Ford F-150 trucks.