Ford Super Duty SuperCrew Recall Issued After Fire Report

Ford recalls 548,000 trucks with seat belt pretensioners that may cause fires after crashes.

December 13, 2019 — A 2017-2019 Ford Super Duty SuperCrew recall has been ordered because the front seat belt pretensioners used in crash events can create an excessive amount of sparks when the pretensioners deploy.

Those sparks can hit the carpet or carpet insulation in the B-pillar areas and start fires.

Nearly 548,000 Ford Super Duty SuperCrew trucks are recalled, with 490,574 vehicles in the U.S., 56,112 in Canada and 852 in Mexico.

Ford knows of one fire caused by a pretentionser that deployed in a crash, but no crashes or injuries have been reported.

All the trucks were built in Kentucky between October 8, 2015, and October 29, 2019.

Ford didn't announce when the Super Duty SuperCrew recall will begin, but dealers will apply foil tape to the carpet and carpet insulation and modify the sound deadeners on the back sides of the B-pillar trim panels.

Ford has experienced pretensioner fire issues in Ford F-150 SuperCrew trucks that caused the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to open an investigation. The government said five fires were reported when the F-150 pretensioners deployed and ignited the fires.

The August 2018 investigation was followed by Ford recalling about 2 million Ford F-150 Regular Cab and SuperCrew Cab trucks in September 2018.

Ford said the number of fires had increased to 17, with some of the trucks completely destroyed by the flames.

Customers with questions should call 866-436-7332 and use reference number 19S52.

