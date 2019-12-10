GM Fuel Pump Recall Ordered To Prevent Fires

General Motors recalls more than 500 vehicles with fuel pumps that may crack and leak fuel.

December 10, 2019 — A GM fuel pump recall has been issued for more than 500 of these vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

2020 Cadillac Escalade

2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2020 Chevrolet Camaro

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Suburban

2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Yukon

2020 GMC Yukon XL

The fuel pump may be missing a pressure regulator, allowing for over-pressurization of the fuel system and cracks in the fuel pump. The cracks can cause leaks that then cause fires.

GM dealers will replace the fuel pumps once the recall begins January 6, 2020.

Owners may contact Cadillac at 800-333-4223, Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 888-988-7267.

GM's number for this recall is N192283991.

