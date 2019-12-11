Mazda Recall Ordered For Second Time To Replace Takata Inflators

Mazda recalls 70,000 Mazda6, CX-7, CX-9, Mazdaspeed6, MPV and Mazda RX-8 vehicles.

December 11, 2019 — A Mazda Takata airbag recall has been ordered for nearly 70,000 of these vehicles to replace the passenger airbag inflators, something that was already done in previous recalls.

2003-2012 Mazda6

2007-2012 Mazda CX-7

2007-2012 Mazda CX-9

2006-2007 Mazdaspeed6

2004-2005 Mazda MPV

2004 Mazda RX-8

The vehicles were previously recalled to replace the old Takata airbag inflators with new Takata inflators, but that was only a temporary remedy. The latest recall is expected to use permanent remedy inflators.

The airbag inflators currently in the vehicles are at risk of exploding and sending sharp pieces of metal into occupants.

Mazda customers with questions should call 800-222-5500.