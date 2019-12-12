Mercedes-Benz Recalls G550 4Matic and G63 AMG Vehicles

Vehicles may lose side restraint systems and the automatic unlocking of the doors in crashes.

December 11, 2019 — Mercedes-Benz G550 4Matic and G63 AMG vehicles may lose their side restraint systems, the automatic unlocking of the doors in crashes and the vehicles may not provide their locations in emergencies.

Mercedes says nearly 2,900 vehicles may have front door wiring harnesses that weren't routed properly. This can cause damage to the wires when the front doors are opened and closed.

More than 2,400 of the recalled vehicles are in the U.S. and more than 440 are in Canada.

Mercedes says the wiring wasn't routed to specifications in the area between the body of the vehicle and the front door. Problems can arise even if a few individual wires are damaged and the driver may notice different warning messages on the instrument panel.

The automaker opened an investigation based on a field report about an airbag warning message that was linked to damaged wires in the front door wiring harness.

Engineers at first found problems with the routing of the wiring but didn't believe that was the only cause of the problem. More complaints were filed and Mercedes changed the wiring harness routing in production and believes this solved the problems.

The recall is expected to begin January 14, 2020, when dealers will inspect and possibly replace the front door wiring harnesses.

Mercedes-Benz G550 4Matic and G63 AMG owners may call 800-367-6372.

