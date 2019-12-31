ZF TRW Canada Airbag Lawsuit Filed In Quebec

— A ZF TRW Canada airbag lawsuit has been filed against the airbag company and these automakers: Kia Canada, Hyundai Auto Canada, Toyota Canada, Honda Canada, FCA Canada and Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada.
The class action lawsuit includes all entities and consumers in Quebec who purchased or leased any of these vehicles equipped with ZF TRW airbag control units.
- 2014-2019 Acura RLX
- 2014-2019 Acura RLX Hybrid
- 2012-2014 Acura TL
- 2015-2017 Acura TLX
- 2012-2014 Acura TSX
- 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- 2012-2013 Acura TSX Sportswagon
- 2010-2011 Dodge Nitro
- 2009 Dodge Ram 1500
- 2010 Dodge Ram 3500
- 2012-2019 Fiat 500
- 2013-2015 Honda Accord
- 2014-2015 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2012-2015 Honda Civic
- 2012-2015 Honda Civic GX
- 2012-2015 Honda Civic Hybrid
- 2012-2015 Honda Civic SI
- 2012-2016 Honda CR-V
- 2012-2017 Honda Fit
- 2013-2014 Honda Fit EV
- 2012-2014 Honda Ridgeline
- 2013-2019 Hyundai Sonata
- 2013-2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2015-2017 Jeep Compass
- 2010-2012 Jeep Liberty
- 2015-2017 Jeep Patriot
- 2010-2018 Jeep Wrangler
- 2013 Kia Forte
- 2013 Kia Forte KOUP
- 2013-2019 Kia Optima
- 2012-2016 Kia Optima Hybrid
- 2014 Kia Sedona
- 2013-2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
- 2013-2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
- 2014-2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart
- 2013-2016 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback
- 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2009-2012 Ram 1500
- 2010-2012 Ram 2500
- 2010-2012 Ram 3500
- 2011-2012 Ram 4500
- 2011-2012 Ram 5500
- 2012-2018 Toyota Avalon
- 2013-2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2011-2019 Toyota Corolla
- 2017-2018 Toyota Corolla IM
- 2011-2013 Toyota Corolla Matrix
- 2012-2017 Toyota Sequoia
- 2012-2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2012-2017 Toyota Tundra
The ZF TRW airbag system contains an airbag control unit (ACU) located in the passenger compartment and electrically connected to crash sensors located at the front of the vehicle. The ACU determines whether the airbags and seat belt pretensioners should deploy in a crash.
The crash detection system also has an "application-specific integrated circuit" (ASIC) that will detect the severity of a crash, deploy the airbags if necessary and engage the seat belt pretensioners. That is, if the integrated circuits aren't defective.
But the class action says they are defective because they are susceptible to electrical overstress which allows excess electrical signals created during the crash to overload the ASIC and prevent the deployment of the airbags and the seat belt pretensioners.
The ZF TRW airbag control units are supposed to have wiring and circuitry that prevents the transmission of harmful signals that may damage the ASIC, but the lawsuit alleges the vehicles don't have enough protection.
Transport Canada has issued recalls for some of the vehicles, but the class action alleges all the affected vehicles haven't been recalled. The previous recalls include a Chrysler recall in 2016, and Hyundai and Kia recalls in 2018.
The ZF TRW Canada airbag lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of the Province of Quebec, District of Montreal - J. Jonassohn v. ZF Automotive Holdings Corp., et al.
The plaintiff is represented by Consumer Law Group Inc.