ZF TRW Canada Airbag Lawsuit Filed In Quebec

Class action lawsuit alleges airbag control units fail and result in failed airbags.

December 31, 2019 — A ZF TRW Canada airbag lawsuit has been filed against the airbag company and these automakers: Kia Canada, Hyundai Auto Canada, Toyota Canada, Honda Canada, FCA Canada and Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada.

The class action lawsuit includes all entities and consumers in Quebec who purchased or leased any of these vehicles equipped with ZF TRW airbag control units.

2014-2019 Acura RLX

2014-2019 Acura RLX Hybrid

2012-2014 Acura TL

2015-2017 Acura TLX

2012-2014 Acura TSX

2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon

2012-2013 Acura TSX Sportswagon

2010-2011 Dodge Nitro

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

2010 Dodge Ram 3500

2012-2019 Fiat 500

2013-2015 Honda Accord

2014-2015 Honda Accord Hybrid

2012-2015 Honda Civic

2012-2015 Honda Civic GX

2012-2015 Honda Civic Hybrid

2012-2015 Honda Civic SI

2012-2016 Honda CR-V

2012-2017 Honda Fit

2013-2014 Honda Fit EV

2012-2014 Honda Ridgeline

2013-2019 Hyundai Sonata

2013-2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

2015-2017 Jeep Compass

2010-2012 Jeep Liberty

2015-2017 Jeep Patriot

2010-2018 Jeep Wrangler

2013 Kia Forte

2013 Kia Forte KOUP

2013-2019 Kia Optima

2012-2016 Kia Optima Hybrid

2014 Kia Sedona

2013-2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

2013-2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

2014-2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart

2013-2016 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

2009-2012 Ram 1500

2010-2012 Ram 2500

2010-2012 Ram 3500

2011-2012 Ram 4500

2011-2012 Ram 5500

2012-2018 Toyota Avalon

2013-2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid

2011-2019 Toyota Corolla

2017-2018 Toyota Corolla IM

2011-2013 Toyota Corolla Matrix

2012-2017 Toyota Sequoia

2012-2019 Toyota Tacoma

2012-2017 Toyota Tundra

The ZF TRW airbag system contains an airbag control unit (ACU) located in the passenger compartment and electrically connected to crash sensors located at the front of the vehicle. The ACU determines whether the airbags and seat belt pretensioners should deploy in a crash.

The crash detection system also has an "application-specific integrated circuit" (ASIC) that will detect the severity of a crash, deploy the airbags if necessary and engage the seat belt pretensioners. That is, if the integrated circuits aren't defective.

But the class action says they are defective because they are susceptible to electrical overstress which allows excess electrical signals created during the crash to overload the ASIC and prevent the deployment of the airbags and the seat belt pretensioners.

The ZF TRW airbag control units are supposed to have wiring and circuitry that prevents the transmission of harmful signals that may damage the ASIC, but the lawsuit alleges the vehicles don't have enough protection.

Transport Canada has issued recalls for some of the vehicles, but the class action alleges all the affected vehicles haven't been recalled. The previous recalls include a Chrysler recall in 2016, and Hyundai and Kia recalls in 2018.

The ZF TRW Canada airbag lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of the Province of Quebec, District of Montreal - J. Jonassohn v. ZF Automotive Holdings Corp., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Consumer Law Group Inc.