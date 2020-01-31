Cadillac CTS-V Sport Recall Issued After Wheels Lock Up

GM recalls 3,000 Cadillac CTS-V Sports to replace the rear differentials and axle roll pins.

January 31, 2020 — A Cadillac CTS-V Sport recall has been issued because the rear wheels may lock because the axle roll pins may fracture in the rear differentials.

Recalled are nearly 3,000 model year 2014-2015 Cadillac CTS-V Sports equipped with 3.6-liter twin turbo V6 engines.

About 2,866 vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and nearly 110 Cadillacs are recalled in Canada.

In September 2019, a General Motors engineer read a report online alleging the rear wheels locked up in a 2015 Cadillac CTS-V Sport. Having previously experienced a similar condition with his personal vehicle, the engineer submitted a report to GM’s Speak Up for Safety program.

The automaker opened an investigation and collected replaced parts from Cadillac dealers. The investigator also talked to GM employees who owned CTS-V Sport cars but no other employees had noticed any problems.

After taking apart the rear differentials in several cars to look for wear, the automaker decided to replace the differentials with ones which have roll pins of a double shear design. General Motors says this will strengthen the parts because the current roll pins are a single shear design.

The Cadillac CTS-V Sport recall is expected to begin March 9, 2020, when dealers begin replacing the rear axle differentials.

Cadillac customers with questions should call 800-333-4223 and ask about recall number N192279370.

CarComplaints.com has complaints from drivers of Cadillac CTS-V and Cadillac CTS cars.