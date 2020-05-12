Acura Deceleration Problems Cause Class Action Lawsuit

Acura MDX and RDX SUVs allegedly suffer hesitation when accelerating.

May 11, 2020 — Acura deceleration problems have caused a lawsuit that alleges MDX and RDX SUVs suffer hesitation when accelerating due to defects that have allegedly existed since the vehicles were first sold.

The Acura deceleration lawsuit includes owners and lessees of 2016-2020 Acura MDX and 2019-2020 Acura RDX SUVs which allegedly suffer from sudden rapid deceleration, stalled engines, hesitation while accelerating and transmissions that shift into NEUTRAL while driving.

The alleged problems are caused by miscommunications among the computers and software which control the engines, throttles and transmissions.

According to the class action lawsuit, the MDX and RDX vehicles are defective and dangerous to drive because Acura has allegedly failed to permanently repair the problems.

Florida plaintiff Jordan Colosimo leased a 2019 Acura MDX and has two years remaining on his three year lease. The plaintiff says from the beginning the vehicle has suffered hesitation and deceleration problems. He took the Acura to a dealership where the brake booster and rear differential were allegedly replaced over a four week period.

The plaintiff says dealer technicians reported the vehicle had been repaired, but Colosimo says this isn't the case because the MDX is worse than before.

California plaintiff Evan Wahl owns a 2020 Acura RDX, but from the beginning he has noticed hesitating when trying to accelerate. He further says the vehicle was jumpy in lower gears, but the Acura dealer denied there were problems with the RDX.

The RDX and MDX vehicles are equipped with throttle-by-wire systems that use sensors attached to the accelerator pedals to measure how far the pedals are depressed. Measurements are sent to the throttle control computers which send commands to the throttle bodies to limit or expand the amount of air that goes into the engines.

The Acura vehicles can enter limp mode or shift into NEUTRAL to prevent engine and transmission damage if the throttle sticks open. However, the vehicle will decelerate if the throttle fails to open to allow more air into the engine.

According to the plaintiffs, Acura drivers cannot rely on their vehicles when acceleration and deceleration problems may be right around the corner. In addition, the class action alleges nothing dealerships do permanently resolves the alleged acceleration, deceleration and hesitation problems.

The class action alleges Acura has known about the deceleration problems based on customer complaints from owners like these two drivers of 2016 Acura MDX SUVs.

"I traded my 2009 MDX for 2016 MDX and what a difference. The new one might have more toys but the driving is no fun. Especially when you getting on the highway or coming to stop and waiting when the oncoming traffic gives you a chance to cross the street. So when you get the chance you press the gas pedal to accelerate and the car just does not want to go."

"I got into traffic jam and suddenly the vehicle could not move and the gear shifted to neutral. I tried to re-engage the gear several times to no avail. I was told by a technician, after the system diagnosis, that the transmission control module was bad."

The Acura deceleration lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Western Division: Colosimo, et al., v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Ahdoot & Wolfson.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints about Acura MDX and Acura RDX SUVs.