Audi recalls 350 Q3s because of problems with the brake pedal plates.

December 28, 2020 — Audi has recalled about 350 model year 2020 Audi Q3 SUVs because the brake pedal plates can bend or detach under the pressure applied during sudden stopping.

The U.S. Audi Q3 recall includes 313 vehicles, and a recall in Canada involves 37 SUVs.

Audi dealers will inspect the welds between the brake pedals and the brake pedal plates and possibly replace the brake pedals.

The recall is expected to begin January 31, 2021.

Audi Q3 owners may call 800-253-2834 and use reference number 46i7.