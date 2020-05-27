Audi Q8 Transmission Fluid Leaks Cause Recall

Transmission fluid pipes may have been welded improperly.

May 26, 2020 — Audi Q8 transmission fluid leaks have caused a recall of more than 620 vehicles because the fluid pipes may not have been welded properly.

About 530 Q8s are recalled in the U.S. and 93 are recalled in Canada.

The same transmission leak problem caused Porsche to recall 1,800 Cayenne SUVs.

Audi Q8 owners will need to get their vehicles to dealerships to have the transmission fluid pipes inspected and possibly replaced once the recall begins July 10, 2020.

Owners with questions should call 800-253-2834 and ask about recall number 38C7.