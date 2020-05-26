Audi Recalls Q3 SUVs to Replace Instrument Panels

Audi Q3 instrument panels may have faulty seams which affect deployment of the airbags.

May 26, 2020 — An Audi Q3 instrument panel recall has been announced for more than 3,000 Q3s in the U.S. and 404 in Canada.

According to Audi, the passenger airbags may not deploy properly through the instrument panel seams.

The passenger airbags may fail to inflate, fail to deploy properly or they may send small pieces of plastic shooting into the cabins.

The automaker believes only three vehicles contain the faulty instrument panels that may have been manufactured with incorrect specifications for the passenger airbag score lines.

The problem is blamed on a faulty production tracking system used to catch production errors at the supplier. The system didn't recognize certain instrument panels were shipped without the airbag score lines that are necessary for the passenger airbags to properly deploy.

The supplier discovered the error in January 2020 and made contact with Audi which joined the supplier in an investigation. Supply chains were looked at and both companies needed to verify any possible safety hazards associated with the faulty instrument panels.

In May, Audi decided to order the recall "out of an abundance of caution."

Audi dealerships will inspect the instrument panel serial numbers and replace any faulty panels.

The Audi Q3 recall is expected to begin June 12, 2020.

Vehicle owners may contact Audi at 800-822-2834 and refer to recall number 70H7.

CarComplaints.com has Audi Q3 complaints filed by drivers.