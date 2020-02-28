Audi Recalls TT Cars To Prevent Fuel Tank Fires

More than 10,700 Audi vehicles need caps on their fuel tank heat shield brackets.

February 28, 2020 — Audi is recalling more than 10,700 TT cars because of a risk of fires.

The 2016-2019 Audi TT Roadster Quattro and TT Coupe Quattro cars have fuel tanks that may become damaged by the heat shields of the fuel tank brackets.

Leaking fuel means a good chance for fires, a problem that will allegedly be repaired by installing protective caps on the fuel tank heat shield brackets.

More than 8,500 TT cars are recalled in the U.S. and more than 2,100 are recalled in Canada.

The Audi TT recall is expected to begin April 10, 2020.

More details about the recall aren't available, but concerned owners may call Audi at 800-893-5298 and ask about recall reference number 20BX.

