Audi Start-Stop System Malfunction Causes Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit alleges Start-Stop systems make Audi vehicles too dangerous to drive.

July 12, 2020 — Audi Start-Stop system malfunctions have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges the vehicles are too dangerous to drive for Audi owners, occupants and all others on the roads.

The Start-Stop system was created to allegedly reduce carbon dioxide emissions and reduce fuel consumption by shutting off the engine when the vehicle stops at a traffic light and during certain stop-and-go-driving.

A light activates when the system shuts down the engine, and releasing the brake pedal restarts the engine, allegedly before the foot reaches the accelerator pedal.

The Audi Start-Stop system malfunctions allegedly occur in these vehicles.

2017-2020 Audi A3

2017-2020 Audi A4

2017-2020 Audi A5

2017-2020 Audi A6

2017-2020 Audi A7

2017-2020 Audi A8

2017-2020 Audi S3

2017-2020 Audi S4

2017-2020 Audi S6

2017-2020 Audi S8

2017-2020 Audi TT

2017-2020 Audi TTS

2017-2020 Audi Q5

2017-2020 Audi Q7

2017-2020 Audi Q8

2017-2020 Audi SQ5

But according to the class action lawsuit, the allegedly defective Start-Stop system causes a loss of power braking and steering before the vehicle comes to a complete stop. And steering, braking and accelerating is allegedly delayed when a driver attempts to resume motion.

The plaintiff claims Volkswagen/Audi knows the Start-Stop systems have problems but refuses to repair or replace the systems, and refuses to honor warranties.

Florida plaintiff Michael Pitts purchased a 2018 Audi A6 in March 2019, but he says the engine shuts down before the vehicle comes to a complete stop.

This allegedly causes the power steering to "become extremely difficult to use" and the "brake pedal also becomes heavy and the brakes to not operate in the same manner as when the engine is running."

The plaintiff says when the vehicle restarts from a stop, it lurches forward and the "power steering does not immediately engage, making it difficult to steer the car. In addition, the car will not accelerate as expected initially, but then blasts forward."

Pitts also alleges the Start-Stop system almost caused a crash in June.

The plaintiff says he took the Audi to a dealership and told technicians about the problems, but he was allegedly told not to worry about anything because the vehicle was performing normally and “was learning your driving pattern.” The class action says no repairs were performed.

Audi issued technical service bulletin (TSB 00 18 14 2045316/3) to dealerships in 2017 because customers were complaining about the Start-Stop systems.

The bulletin said customers reported the "Start/Stop system does not shutdown when the driver thinks it should," and the "engine is not automatically switched off or on.” In addition, customers were reporting the “engine restarts from a start/stop for reasons unknown to the driver.”

As of November 2018, the Start-Stop system TSB had been expanded to include 2017-2019 Audi A3, A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, S3, S4, S5, S6, S8, TT, TT S, Q5, Q7, Q8 and SQ5 vehicles.

Audi told dealers that customers may be mistaking normal operations as faulty systems.

“The Start/Stop system is complex and the number of the conditions affecting it is high. In many cases concerns about the Start/Stop system may actually be normal operation or influenced by the actions of the driver or passenger.” - TSB 00 18 14 2045316/3

A separate Audi Start-Stop system class action lawsuit was filed in 2017 alleging the system prevented restart of the engine if the driver unbuckled their seat belt while at a stop. However, the Audi lawsuit was later dismissed.

According to the latest lawsuit, Audi owners are entitled to refunds of the purchase prices of the vehicles, compensation for overpaying for the vehicles and for loss of values. Owners should also allegedly receive reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses and an "injunction compelling Audi to replace, or recall and fix, the Affected Vehicles."

The Audi Start-Stop system malfunction class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria Division: Pitts, et al., v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Bailey Glasser, LLP, and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.

CarComplaints.com has complaints from drivers of the Audi vehicles named in the Start-Stop system class action lawsuit.