BMW says the rear seat belt pretensioners might not lock into place in a crash.

January 4, 2020 — BMW is recalling 135 model year 2019-2020 BMW 330i and 330i xDrive vehicles because the rear outboard seat belt pretensioners may not lock during crash events.

BMW dealerships will need to replace the rear seat belts when the recall begins in February 2020.

BMW 330i owners may call the automaker at 800-525-7417.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints about BMW vehicles.