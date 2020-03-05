BMW Recalls M6 Gran Coupes For Third Brake Light Problems

BMW recalls 3,000 cars with third brake lights that may detach from the vehicles.

March 5, 2020 — BMW is recalling nearly 3,000 model year 2014-2019 M6 Gran Coupe cars because the third brake lights may become loose and detach.

BMW says the problem is caused by hardware used to attach the third brake light to the vehicle.

In July 2019, BMW learned about five incidents of loose or detached third brake lights on 2016-2018 BMW M6 Gran Coupes. Engineers found high temperatures could have caused the problem because of the dates and locations of the incidents.

BMW collected the parts and the carbon roofs were exposed to various environmental conditions, but engineers could reach no solid conclusions.

In January 2020, engineers noticed fasteners used on the third brake lights were loose, which indicated high temperatures weren't causing the problem.

The automaker isn't aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the brake lights.

In the U.S., 2,728 vehicles are recalled and Canada is home to 239 recalled M6 Gran Coupes.

The BMW recall is expected to begin April 13, 2020, when dealerships will secure the third brake lights with new fasteners.

If owners have already paid to replace their brake lights, it may be possible to receive reimbursements from the automaker.

Owners of 2014-2019 M6 Gran Coupes may call 800-525-7417.