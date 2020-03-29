BMW Recalls X3 and X4 Vehicles Over Instrument Panels

BMW says 15 vehicles have passenger airbags that may break the instrument panels.

March 29, 2020 — BMW is recalling 15 model year 2019-2020 X4 xDrive30i and X4 M40i, and 2018-2020 X3 sDrive30i, X3 xDrive30i, X3 M40i and X3M vehicles.

The instrument panel casing may not have been tightened properly to the passenger airbag. In a crash that activates the airbag, pieces of the instrument panel could break off when struck by the airbag.

The BMW recall is expected to begin May 11, 2020. Dealerships will replace the instrument panel casing.

BMW X3 and X4 owners with questions should call the automaker at 800-525-7417.