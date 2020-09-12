BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra Vehicles Recalled

More than 4,600 BMW and Toyota cars may have headlight adjustment issues.

September 12, 2020 — BMW is recalling more than 4,600 cars because the headlights can be adjusted horizontally by customers, a violation of federal safety standards.

Recalled are more than 4,200 model year 2019-2020 BMW Z4 sDrive30i, Z4 M40i and 2020 Toyota Supra vehicles in the U.S., and in Canada BMW is recalling 347 model year 2019-2020 BMW Z4 cars.

BMW says there was an engineering issue which led to the vertical and horizontal headlight adjustment plugs being switched during assembly.

This allows a consumer to make horizontal adjustments that could possibly blind oncoming drivers, or incorrect adjustments may leave drivers unable to properly see the road.

In June 2019 during a BMW Z4 headlight test, the automaker noticed the vertical adjustment plug was inserted in the space for the horizontal adjustment plug, and vice-versa.

BMW says it's unaware of any crash or injury reports related to the headlights.

BMW dealers will inspect the headlight vertical and horizontal adjustment plugs and correct them as necessary.

The BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra recall is expected to begin October 19, 2020.

BMW owners may contact BMW at 800-525-7417, and Toyota Supra owners may contact Toyota at 888-270-9371.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints about the Toyota Supra and BMW Z4.