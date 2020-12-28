Bridgestone and Firestone Tires Recalled Over Pinholes

Firestone Destination LE3 255/60R19 and Bridgestone Ecopia H/L 422 Plus P255/60R19 affected.

December 28, 2020 — More than 1,900 Bridgestone and Firestone tires are recalled because they may have been manufactured with pinholes in the upper sidewalls.

The recall includes Firestone Destination LE3 255/60R19 tires with DOT codes 2420 through 2820, and Bridgestone Ecopia H/L 422 Plus P255/60R19 tires with DOT codes 2820 through 3120.

The Firestone Destination LE3 255/60R19 is a highway all-season passenger tire manufactured during a specific time and marked with identification number E07L.

The Bridgestone Ecopia H/L 422 Plus P255/60R19 is a touring all-season passenger tire for crossover/light truck/sport utility vehicles, and also marked with identification number E07L.

The pinhole is located in the upper sidewall of the DOT serial number on the outboard side of the tire. The pinhole may penetrate the inner liner of the tire causing a slow air leak. The pinhole is visible in the upper sidewall area, and it's possible a tire pressure monitoring system may detect the slow loss of air.

A broken metal tire detector switch caused additional contact with tire sidewalls and created the pinholes.

Personnel learned in September about four returned Firestone Destination LE3 tires with pinholes in the upper sidewalls. An investigation was launched and a broken metal tire detector switch was found on press E07L.

All metal tire detector switches in the plant were replaced with nylon tire switches, and other plants were notified about the problem.

The recalled tires will be replaced with comparable Bridgestone or Firestone tires, and customers who paid to replace the defective tires may be eligible for reimbursements.

There are 1,827 recalled tires in the U.S. and 96 recalled tires in Canada.

Bridgestone and Firestone tire owners may call 800-847-3272.