Chrysler Radio Software Recall Affects 365,000 Vehicles

Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram panasonic radios may retain the rearview camera images.

April 8, 2020 — A Chrysler rearview camera image recall has been issued for more than 365,000 of the following vehicles equipped with 8.4" or 12" radio displays.

2020 Jeep Gladiator

2020 Jeep Cherokee

2019-2020 Ram 1500

2019-2020 Ram 2500

2019-2020 Ram 3500

2019-2020 Chrysler Pacifica

2019-2020 Dodge Durango

2019-2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2019-2020 Jeep Wrangler

2019-2020 Jeep Renegade

2019 Dodge Challenger

A software error can cause the rearview camera image to remain displayed after the vehicle has been shifted out of REVERSE.

The automaker learned in January about a camera image that could linger more than 10 seconds and engineers determined the Panasonic radio software caused the problem.

An image that remains after shifting out of REVERSE is a violation of federal safety standards, specifically one that says, "the rearview image meeting the requirements of S6.2.1 and S6.2.2 shall not be displayed after the backing event has ended."

The government describes a backing event as "an amount of time which starts when the vehicle's direction selector is placed in reverse, and ends [...] when the vehicle forward motion reaches: [...] (c) a continuous duration of 10 seconds."

Chrysler is concerned a driver may be distracted if the rearview camera image remains and the driver tries to cancel the image.

More than 318,500 of the recalled vehicles are in the U.S., and 46,772 are recalled in Canada.

The recall is expected to begin May 22, 2020. Fiat Chrysler (FCA US) dealerships will flash the Panasonic radios with updated software.

Concerned owners may contact the automaker at 800-853-1403. Chrysler's reference number for this recall is W30-W37.

