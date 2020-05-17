Febreze CAR Vent Clip Complaint Filed in Court

Customers complain Febreze CAR Vent Clips leak oil, causing property damage to interiors.

May 17, 2020 — A Febreze CAR Vent Clip complaint has been filed in a California federal court alleging Proctor & Gamble (P&G) sells clips that leak oil or other substances which cause damage to interior components and surfaces.

The Febreze CAR Vent Clip class action lawsuit includes all entities and consumers in the U.S. who purchased or used Febreze CAR Vent Clips and sustained property damage.

Febreze CAR Vent Clips are air fresheners that clip onto the interior vents of the vehicles and allegedly “work in virtually every vehicle” and are “safe to use.”

But the class action alleges consumers are fooled by false and misleading advertising when P&G claims the Vent Clips are “long-lasting” and “mess-free.”

The Febreze clips allegedly should have been recalled long ago because the manufacturer allegedly knows the Vent Clips leak and damage interiors. In addition, consumers should have been warned about the Febreze Vent Clips to prevent damage to the vehicles and a loss of vehicle values.

According to the plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit, P&G has allegedly known about CAR Vent Clip problems since at least 2015 based on consumer complaints, yet the company hasn't done anything to respond to the complaints.

Plaintiff Angela Davis says she purchased a Febreze CAR Vent Clip for her Nissan truck in December 2019. She says she clipped the device to an air vent, but the Clip began to leak oil or some other substance and caused damage to her new truck.

Plaintiff Deanna Lopez purchased a Febreze CAR Vent Clip for her 2005 Toyota Prius in February 2020, but the device leaked fluid onto the dashboard and other interior surfaces, causing the dash to melt. The result was a visible chemical trail on her vehicle.

Plaintiff Ursula Riley says she purchased a Febreze CAR Vent Clip in February 2019 but it allegedly leaked onto interior surfaces and melted the vehicle's vent, resulting in visible stains. According to the plaintiff, she was quoted a price of $400 to repair the damage.

The class action alleges customers have complained for years about leaks that cause property damage but the company has refused to admit the Vent Clips are defective and dangerous.

The Febreze CAR Vent Clip lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Eureka Division: Davis, et al., v. The Procter & Gamble Company.

The plaintiffs are represented by Ahdoot & Wolfson, PC.