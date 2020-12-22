Ford E-Series Recall Necessary To Prevent Burns

Ford recalls nearly 32,000 vehicles to protect front occupants from injuries due to engine covers.

December 22, 2020 — A Ford E-Series recall includes nearly 32,000 vehicles that may have problems with the insulation on the bottoms of the engine covers.

The 2021 Ford E-Series 7.3-liter engine cover insulation may not reach the perimeter, allowing heat from the engine compartment to cause elevated temperatures on the passenger compartment surface of the engine cover.

The heat can be even worse in E-Series vehicles modified with "Stationary Elevated Idle Control or Battery Charge Protect."

Ford doesn't know of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem, but contact with areas of the engine cover surface in the passenger compartment may cause burns to the front occupants.

The Ford E-Series recall affects 29,344 vehicles in the U.S. and 2,412 in Canada, and all were built at Ford's Ohio Assembly Plant from May 11, 2019, to November 13, 2020.

Ford hasn't announced when the recall will begin, but Ford dealerships will check the engine covers for gaps between the rubber seals and the insulation. If needed, the dealers will install engine cover insulation patches in the right and left inner lower corners of the 7.3-liter engine covers.

Ford technicians will also update the powertrain calibration for heat management under elevated idle conditions.

Owners of 2021 Ford E-Series vehicles may call the automaker at 866-436-7332 and use recall reference number 20S73.