Ford Recalls E-Series and F-Series Vehicles For Axle Problems

Axles may be missing lubricant, resulting in broken parts and vehicle rollaways.

February 29, 2020 — Ford is recalling more than 325 model year 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty and 2021 Ford E-Series vehicles because they may not have enough lubricant on the axles.

The vehicles could experience bearing seizures, broken components and driveshafts that separate from the rear axles. In addition, the vehicles could roll away if the rear axle pinion stems fracture, resulting in a loss of motive power and park functions.

Parking without using the parking brake could cause rollaways, but Ford isn't aware of any crash or injury reports.

In the U.S., 319 Ford vehicles are recalled and seven are recalled in Canada.

The 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty trucks were built in Kentucky between January 12 and January 14, 2020. Separately, the 2021 Ford E-Series vehicles were built in Ohio between January 2 and January 16, 2020.

Your Ford dealer will check the differential fluid level and if it's low the rear axle assembly will be replaced.

Ford owners may call 866-436-7332 and use reference number 20S09.