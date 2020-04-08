Ford Recalls Expeditions, F-150s and Rangers For Rollaway Risk

Ford recalls 68,000 vehicles with 10-speed automatic transmission problems.

April 7, 2020 — Ford is recalling nearly 68,000 model year 2020 Ford Ranger and F-150 trucks with 10-speed automatic transmissions, and 2020 Expeditions with police packages and 10-speed automatic transmissions.

The recalled vehicles are not equipped with rotary gearshift dials.

The automaker says a clip that locks the gearshift cable to the transmission may not be fully seated which may allow the transmission to be in a gear different from the gearshift position selected by the driver.

This could allow the driver to move the shifter to PARK and remove the ignition key without the transmission gear in PARK. This can also allow the vehicle to roll away, especially if the parking brake isn't applied.

According to Ford, no crash or injury reports have been received.

More than 55,000 vehicles are recalled in the U.S., while more than 12,000 are recalled in Canada and 681 in Mexico.

The 2020 Ford Rangers were built in Michigan between February 28 to March 18, 2020, and the 2020 Ford F-150s were built in Michigan and Kansas City from February 18 to March 19, 2020. In addition, the 2020 Ford Expeditions were manufactured in Kentucky between March 3 to 19, 2020.

Ford dealers will inspect the shift cable locking clips and properly seat them as needed.

Ford owners with questions should call 866-436-7332 and use recall number 20S18.

Ford's 10-speed transmissions have been in the news recently after mulitple customers filed class action lawsuits, including one in August 2019, one in January 2020 and another in February 2020.

CarComplaints.com has complaints from drivers of Ford Rangers, Ford F-150s and Ford Expedition.