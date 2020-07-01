Ford Recalls F-250, F-350 and F-550 Diesel Trucks

Ford recalls 13 trucks that need new transmission assemblies.

July 1, 2020 — Ford is recalling 13 model year 2020 F-250, F-350 and F-550 diesel pickups because the transmission torque converter damper plates were not tempered.

A brittle damper plate may fracture and cause the engine to stall, or a driver may have to use increased brake pedal effort to stop the truck.

The Ford recall will begin July 6, 2020, when dealerships will replace the transmission assemblies.

Diesel truck owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 20S33.

