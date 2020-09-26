Ford Recalls Mustangs For Brake Pedal Problems

Ford recalls 38,000 Mustangs equipped with automatic transmissions.

September 25, 2020 — A 2020 Ford Mustang brake pedal bracket recall for 38,000 cars has been announced because the brake pedal brackets can break during sudden stops.

The Mustangs are equipped with automatic transmissions, and Ford says the recalled brake pedal bracket assembly was first used on March 4, 2019, and was removed from production on August 13, 2020.

A busted bracket will cause a sudden loss of primary braking ability, although Ford says it's unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the brake pedal brackets.

As for the cause of the problem, the automaker says the "root cause of this condition is insufficient design margins for noise factors within brake pedal engineering specification and design verification procedure."

According to Ford, the material used for the brake pedal bracket was previously nylon, but was switched to polypropylene on Mustangs equipped with automatic transmissions.

Ford first learned about the issue in August 2019 after receiving three reports about brake pedal brackets that fractured, a problem blamed on "brittle overload."

The following month the automaker found four brake pedal bracket reports in Europe and two reports from the U.S.

The 2020 Ford Mustang recall is expected to begin November 16, 2020. Ford dealers will replace the brake pedal bracket assemblies, but concerned owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 20S52.

