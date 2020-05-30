Ford Recalls Mustangs For Camera Problems

Ford says 25 model year 2020 Mustang cars may have misaligned forward-looking cameras.

May 30, 2020 — Ford is recalling 25 model year 2020 Ford Mustangs because of problems with the forward-looking cameras.

The cameras aren't aligned correctly to the vehicles, causing problems with the Pre-Collision Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keeping System, Driver Alert and Auto High-Beam Control systems.

However, Ford isn't aware of any crash or injury reports related to the camera problems.

Twenty-four Mustangs are recalled in the U.S. and one car is recalled in Canada, and all were built February 10 and 11, 2020.

Ford dealerships will align the affected cameras, but the automaker didn't say when the recall will begin.

Mustang owners may call 866-436-7332.