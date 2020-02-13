Ford Toe Link Recall Includes Flex, Taurus and Lincoln MKT

Ford recalls 228,000 vehicles with rear suspension toe links that may fracture.

February 12, 2020 — A Ford toe link recall has been announced for nearly 228,000 model year 2013-2018 Ford Flex, Ford Taurus Police Interceptor sedan, Ford Taurus SHO and Lincoln MKT vehicles.

The automaker says the rear toe link recall is necessary because rear suspensions that experience frequent up and down (jounce and rebound) movements can cause the rear toe links to break.

This can cause a driver serious steering problems, although Ford says no crashes or injuries have been reported.

The rear toe link recall affects 211,207 vehicles in the U.S., 15,281 in Canada and 1,396 vehicles in Mexico.

The 2013-2018 Ford Flex and Lincoln MKT vehicles were built between September 12, 2011, and June 1, 2017. The 2013-2018 Ford Taurus Police Interceptor sedans and Ford Taurus SHO Performance Pack-equipped vehicles were manufactured between August 25, 2011, and June 1, 2017.

The Ford toe link recall is expected to begin in March 2020 for dealerships to replace the left and right rear suspension toe links with new forged links.

Ford Flex, Taurus and Lincoln MKT customers with questions should call the automaker at 866-436-7332. Please refer to rear toe link recall number 20S04.

This isn't Ford's first time informing customers about rear suspension problems as the automaker recalled about 1.2 million Explorers in June 2019 to replace the rear toe links.

In addition, Ford recalled Explorers and Police Interceptors in 2016 because the rear suspension toe links were breaking.

