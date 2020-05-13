Ford Transit Connect Sunroof Recall Announced

Ford Transit Connect panoramic sunroofs may leak, allow wind noise and even fly off the vans.

May 13, 2020 — Ford is recalling more than 5,100 model year 2014-2017 Transit Connect vans with panoramic sunroofs that could leak or even detach from the vans.

The automaker didn't say much about the recall, but the problem is the bond between the panoramic roof and the body of the Transit Connect.

The recall includes 5,088 Transit Connects in the U.S. and 45 in Canada.

Although a detached sunroof could cause serious troubles, Ford hasn't received any crash or injury reports related to the loose sunroofs.

The recalled vans were manufactured July 17, 2014, to October 1, 2016.

Ford dealerships will remove and clean the sunroof glass and reinstall it, but the automaker didn't say when the recall will begin.

Ford Transit Connect customers may call 866-436-7332. Ford's recall reference number is 20S2.