Ford Transit Connect Vans Recalled For Seat Belt Pretensioners

Ford recalls 1,700 vans in the U.S. and Canada because occupants may not be protected in crashes.

May 29, 2020 — Model year 2016-2017 Ford Transit Connect vans are recalled in the U.S. and Canada to inspect and possibly replace both front seat belt assemblies.

The problem is the seat belt pretensioners which activate in crash events, except Ford says the Transit Connect pretensioners may fail right when occupants need them.

The automaker didn't release many details, but Ford did say no injuries have been reported and no complaints have been filed about seat belt pretensioner failures.

More than 1,700 Transit Connect vans are recalled, with 131 of those recalled in Canada. Ford says the vans were built in Spain between July 17 and July 31, 2016.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when the government releases the date Ford dealerships will begin replacing both front seat belt assemblies.

Ford Transit Connect owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 20S25.

