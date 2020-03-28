Front Seat Belt Buckle Sensors Cause BMW Recall

BMW recalls 3,900 vehicles because they may detect belted occupants as unbelted.

March 28, 2020 — A BMW recall has been ordered for nearly 3,900 vehicles because the front seat belt buckle sensors may detect belted occupants as unbelted.

This can cause the seat belt pretensioners and airbags to deploy improperly during crash impacts.

Recalled are these BMW models for dealers to replace the front seat belt buckles.

2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e

2020 BMW X4 xDrive30i

2020 BMW X4 M40i

2020 BMW X4M

2020 BMW 330i

2020 BMW 330i xDrive

2020 BMW M340i

2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe

2020 BMW 840i xDrive Gran Coupe

2020 BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe

2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe

2020 BMW X3 sDrive30i

2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i

2020 BMW X3 M40i

2020 BMW X3M

2020 BMW 840i xDrive Convertible

The problem is related to wiring in something called the Hall effect sensor in the front seat belt buckles.

BMW was performing a road test in January 2020 when a continuous audible and visual warning of the seat belt reminder system was noticed.

The supplier was contacted and engineers determined a production machine had been changed which inadvertently changed the tolerance between the Hall effect sensors and the seat belt buckles. Finally BMW determined the wiring for the Hall effect sensor wasn't manufactured to the specified length.

If the system detects a front seat occupant as unbelted when they are in fact wearing their seat belt, this would result in an audible warning and a visual warning symbol.

The automaker says no crashes or injuries have been reported.

More than 3,300 vehicles are recalled in the U.S., and more than 570 are recalled in Canada.

The BMW recall is expected to begin May 11, 2020.

Concerned owners may call BMW at 800-525-7417.