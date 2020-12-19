GM Seat Bolt Recall For Chevy and GMC SUVs

Loose or missing seat bolts may cause failures of the seats to securely hold occupants.

December 19, 2020 — Nearly 100 model year 2021 Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Yukon and Yukon XL vehicles are recalled because of loose or missing seat bolts.

General Motors says repairs during assembly involved removal of one or both front seats. But the attachment bolts for the front seats may not have been properly reinstalled after repairs were completed.

If an occupied front seat has loose or missing attachment bolts, it may move during a crash and fail to hold an occupant.

The Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Yukon and Yukon XL recall is expected to begin December 29, 2020.

GM dealers will inspect the seat attachments for both front seats and install attachment bolts as needed.

Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 800-222-1020 or GMC at 888-988-7267.

GM's recall reference number is N202312720.